The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to ESPN on Saturday, June 13 with UFC on ESPN 10 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event continues the promotion’s string of events in the Sin City as it rolls through June in anticipation of the launch of Fight Island in July.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 10, former title challenger Jessica Eye is set to face off against Cynthia Calvillo.

The co-main event, meanwhile, features Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori. Also on the main card is a 140-pound catchweight between Merab Dvalishvili and Gustavo Lopez, Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain, and the main card opener of Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa.

Headlining the preliminary portion of the card is a women’s flyweight bout between Mariya Agapova and Hannah Cifers. The night will officially kickoff at 6:00 p.m. ET with Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy.

Before fighters could enter the cage this weekend for their bouts, all of the participants had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins on Friday afternoon.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 10 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Jessica Eye (126.25)** vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)

Karl Roberson (190.5)* vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Merab Dvalishvili (139) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140) – 140-pound catchweight

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (125)

Kevin Aguilar (155.5) vs. Charles Rosa (155)

Julia Avila (135) vs. Gina Mazany (136)

Zarrukh Adashev (138.5)*** vs. Tyson Nam (135.5)

Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Darrick Minner (14)

Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs. Anthony Ivy (171)

* Roberson misses middleweight limit by 4.5 pounds

** Jessica Eye misses women’s flyweight limit by 0.25 pounds

*** Adashev misses bantamweight limit by 2.5 pounds

UFC on ESPN 10: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo

Date: Saturday, June 13

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Main Card Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+