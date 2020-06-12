San Antonio Spurs star Lonnie Walker IV has shared an emotional moment with his Instagram followers. The 21-year-old revealed that he has chopped off his signature locks while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, but it has a very personal and deep meaning.

While sharing a video of Walker getting his hair cut, he revealed that he was sexually abused and raped as a child during his fifth-grade year.

Walker revealed that he had grown his hair out since that time as a “cloaking device.” But after some reflection during quarantine, Walker says that he has begun to find happiness and work through the trauma. Cutting his hair is getting rid of the “dead weight,” the NBA star said.

“The real truth as to why I started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th-grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what,” Walker shared.

“I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently, I wasn’t at my best. The previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally “demons”….. because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors.

“Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a lost. It’s a lesson. I’m gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y’all. Peace love and happiness.”

Walker, who is originally from Reading, Pennsylvania, starred at the University of Miami before going on to be the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.