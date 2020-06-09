UFC Fight Island Location Announced; UFC 251 to Have 3 Title Fights

UFC Fight Island is finally here. After plenty of teasing by UFC president Dana White, we now know the location for the highly-anticipated home for international events moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on ESPN, White announced that UFC Fight Island will be at YAS Island in Abu Dhabi.

YAS Island was home of UFC 112 in 2010.

Along with the location, White announced four events will be taking place throughout July, including a whopping three events in one week for the official Fight Island launch. Events will take place on July 11, July 15, July 18, and July 25. The first event on the island will be UFC 251 on July 11.

UFC 251 will feature three title fights including Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns for the welterweight title, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

The UFC has also secured its own airline that will be flying fighters to and from the island as an additional safety measure against COVID-19.

Other events in July will include:

July 15, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: TBA vs. TBA

— UFC Fight Night: TBA vs. TBA July 18, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title

— UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title July 25, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till

According to White, Abu Dhabi officials have created a 10-mile safety zone with hotels, facilities and an Octagon on the beach that will be used only by the Ultimate Fighting Championship employees and its fighters.

White made his announcement during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

Dana White provided additional info about "Fight Island" on @FirstTake, including UFC 251 card details, facilities and more. pic.twitter.com/mkCjU5WBsz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 9, 2020

The other events scheduled for Fight Island will be “Fight Night” events, with bouts like Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Shogun Rua, Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jack Hermansson, and Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez being targeted, according to TMZ Sports.