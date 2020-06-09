Bubba Wallace Calls For Confederate Flag Ban at NASCAR Races

Bubba Wallace appeared on CNN late Monday night and had a suggestion for NASCAR moving forward at a time when racial relations are one of the top topics in the country. The star driver shared his thoughts on what NASCAR could do to show support for minorities and people of color, including banning the Confederate flag from future events.

The Confederate fan is largely viewed as a symbol of white supremacy and racism.

“We are trying to figure out next steps. My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” Wallace said. “There should be no individual that is uncomfortable showing up to our events to have a good time with their family that feels some type of way about something they have seen, an object they have seen flying. No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.

“I wasn’t bothered by it, but I don’t speak for everybody else. I speak for myself. What I’m chasing is checkered flags. That was kind of my narrative, but diving more into it and educating myself, people feel uncomfortable with that. People talk about that. That’s the first thing they bring up. There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it’s time for change. We have to change that.”

Bubba Wallace on CNN Monday night “My next step would be getting rid of all Confederate flags” at NASCAR events pic.twitter.com/3c76cl4h1T — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) June 9, 2020

NASCAR races are being held without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, so there will be plenty of time to consider Wallace’s decision and determine whether Confederate flags will be banned when fans are allowed to return to the racetracks.

