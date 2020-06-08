President Donald Trump is reigniting his feud with the NFL. Late Tuesday night, the president took to social media to comment on a recent statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell where he expressed support players’ rights to peacefully protest.

Trump went back to his criticism of kneeling during the national anthem; a movement started by former quarterback Colin Kaepernick to protest racial inequality, police brutality and systematic racism.

The president seems to worry that Goodell’s support of freedom of expression will lead to players once again kneeling and he doesn’t appear to be happy.

“Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?” Trump asked in a tweet just before midnight.

The statement that irked Trump came on Friday, June 5, when Goodell said the league condemns “racism and the systematic oppression of black people” while also admitting the NFL was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

The comments come after nationwide protests against police brutality were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

You can read Goodell’s full statement below.

It has been a difficult time in our country, in particular, black people in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families that have endured police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be a part of the much needed change in this country. Without black players there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices, and others on how we can move forward together for a better and more united NFL family.