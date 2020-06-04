Alabama Football: At Least 5 Players Test Positive For COVID-19

As student-athletes begin returning to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Alabama football program is the latest to be impacted by COVID-19. According to reports, “at least” five members of the Crimson Tide have tested positive for the coronavirus since returning to Tuscaloosa.

“I’m told the players were tested Tuesday, practiced together Wednesday, and received the positive results today (Thurs). Source tells me that no players showed symptoms/signs,” Simone Eli of CBS 42 wrote on Twitter. “Further, I’m told that nearly 50 players were together yesterday on the band field. (As we saw in many videos) Those players ‘should’ be in quarantine moving forward, source says.

“Source did not specify names, nor did I ask. Did say it was one lineman, a couple skill position players and one quarterback.”

No other details are available at this time.

Earlier this week, it was reported that “multiple” members of the Oregon State football program had also tested positive for COVID-19.

