As student-athletes begin returning to their college campuses, the Oklahoma State football program has run into some issues. According to reports, three student-athletes have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Ogbongbemiga announced his positive test on Twitter, saying he tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa over the weekend.

As a result of the positive tests, the Cowboys have told incoming freshmen players to stay at home.

While the positive COVID tests are unfortunate, the athletic department has tested more than 150 staff, administration, and student-athletes.

“For the record: [Oklahoma State Athletics] has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs,” Oklahoma State Senior Associate Athletic Director Kevin Klintworth said in a statement on Twitter. “Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues.”

According to CBS Sports, student-athletes who test positive for coronavirus are required to enter “quarantine protocol” where they will “begin to receive the appropriate monitoring and treatment” from team doctors and the training staff.

