WATCH: Nick Saban Gives Another Hilarious Coronavirus PSA

Nick Saban and the Alabama football program have been pumping out PSA’s during the coronavirus pandemic to remind everyone of the current protocol and guidelines and how to practice proper safety measures.

This week, Saban returned for his latest PSA which shows the head coach interacting with head athletic trainer Jeff Allen and Crimson Tide mascot Big Al. In the video which encourages social distancing, Saban, Allen and Big Al come face-to-face at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.

Big Al was being the rebel, so Saban delivered some of his signature scoldings.

“Hey, Big Al. You need to be staying six feet away from me?” Saban said in the video. “And haven’t I told you you have to wear a mask when you’re in this building?”

The videos have been receiving a lot of positive feedback, most notable from SEC fanatic and college football commentator Paul Finebaum.

“I think it was very smart, and it sends a message to everyone that that is what you’re supposed to do,” Finebaum said Friday on ESPN’s morning show GetUp, as transcribed by 247 Sports. “I’m not giving a political speech about what Saban did. Saban told everyone — especially in the south, where there’s a little bit more resistance than maybe in other parts of the country — that this is what you’re supposed to do to protect yourself, but also others around you. I give Saban an A+ for that.”

You can check it out below:

A special message from Coach Saban, Big AL and Jeff Allen!#InThisTogether #RollTide pic.twitter.com/wLk8Du9R0V — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) May 21, 2020

Hopefully people will continue to listen to the PSA’s and recommendations because that will be the quickest way for us to return back to normal and have the sports we so desperately miss come back into our lives.

