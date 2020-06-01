Dennis Rodman is the latest celebrity to address the ongoing nationwide protests that were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd died after being pinned to the ground by an officer who placed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck.

The incident was captured on video and went viral which sparked rage as the latest instance of police brutality was right before our eyes.

The Floyd protests have turned violent with fires breaking out in cities across the country and looters breaking through storefront windows and ransacking the stores. For Rodman, that all has to stop.

Rodman spoke about the looters on social media and pleaded for them to stop.

“I think someone needs to come out and say, ‘Hey, guys, Why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems?” Rodman said. “This is a bad, bad situation. But the fact that you’re gonna protest, protest in the right way. You don’t have to go and burn down things, steal things, burn things, and stuff like that.

“We have enough issues with this COVID virus right now. For this right here to happen, right now, it just adds to it (…) Why are we doing this, why are we hurting each other again? Why not try to help each other? Hold each other’s hands [and] try to solve the problem.

“Please, please understand, we have to live together. We are human beings, we’re not f*cking animals. We are human beings, thank you guys for listening.”

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested for third-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and remain under investigation.