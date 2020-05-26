George Floyd: Minnesota Man Dies After Being Pinned Down By Cops

George Floyd has been identified as the man who was pinned down by police in Minnesota in a now-viral video. Floyd was face down on the pavement with a cop using his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck to keep him on the ground.

Throughout the video, you can hear Floyd pleading for his life and saying that he was unable to breathe.

“We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him to the police car and get off his neck,” Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family, said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Fox News.

“This abusive, excessive, and inhumane use of force coast the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge. We will seek justice for the family of George Floyd as we demand answers from the Minneapolis Police Department.”

The FBI and Minnesota authorities are investigating the incident.

WARNING: Video contains graphic scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

This video is very disturbing! Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck with his knee…Mr. Floyd later died. pic.twitter.com/WTwn0WgVgC viaKeaonDousti #JusticforFloyd — san (@sanosbo1) May 26, 2020

Gov. Tim Walz commented on the situation, saying that his office will seek out justice for Floyd.

“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening,” Walz said on Twitter. “We will get answers and seek justice.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added: “For the better part of the night I’ve been trying to find the words to describe what happened and all I keep coming back to is that he should not have died.”

The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening. We will get answers and seek justice. https://t.co/OtDlapBlAK — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 26, 2020

Our deepest condolences go out to Floyd’s family and friends during this incredibly tragic time.

