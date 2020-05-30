UFC on ESPN 9 Live Stream: Watch Woodley vs Burns Online

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time! UFC on ESPN 9 takes place on Saturday night live from the UFC Apex as the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the main event, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set to take on Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event of the night, heavyweights Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai go head-to-head.

Also on the main card is Spike Carlyle vs. Billy Quarantillo, Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver, and the main card opener between Mackenzie Dern and Hannah Cifers. Headlining the preliminary card is a women’s flyweight bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Antonina Shevchenko.

How can you tune in to tonight’s fights?

All of the information you need to catch the action can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 9 Viewing Information

Event: UFC on ESPN 9

Date: Saturday, May 30

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Main Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN

How To Live Stream UFC on ESPN 9 Online

Your best bet for watching the UFC event via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch UFC on ESPN 9 On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s event on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.