UFC on ESPN 9 Weigh-in Results: Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this week with UFC on ESPN 9. The event marks the promotion’s return to Las Vegas, Nevada with the fights being held at the UFC Apex. Previously, the UFC held three consecutive events at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set to take on Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event of the night, heavyweights Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai go head-to-head.

Also on the main card is Spike Carlyle vs. Billy Quarantillo, Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver, and the main card opener between Mackenzie Dern and Hannah Cifers. Headlining the preliminary card is a women’s flyweight bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Antonina Shevchenko.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 9 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 9 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Tyron Woodley (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (255.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (259.5)

Spike Carlyle (150) vs. Billy Quarantillo (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight bout

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Brok Weaver (157.5)*

Hannah Cifers (115.5) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125.5)

Gabriel Green (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Klidson Abreu (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Brandon Royval (145.5)

Casey Kenney (136) vs. Louis Smolka (136)

Chris Gutierrez (145.5) vs. Vince Morales (145.5)

*Weaver missed the lightweight limit by 1.5-pounds and will be fined 20 percent of his purse