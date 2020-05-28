UFC 250 Fight Card: Nunes vs Spencer Bout Order

After a busy May, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base in Las Vegas for UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6. The pay-per-view event will be the first event of June and the second since the UFC moved from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event was approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission this week, along with UFC on ESPN 9 which will take place on Saturday, May 30 without a live audience.

In the main event for UFC 250, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put the women’s featherweight title on the line against top contender Felicia Spencer. In the co-main event of the night, top-ranked bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao go toe-to-toe.

Also on the main card is a key bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling, Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin, and the main card opener between Sean O’Malley and Eddie Wineland. The preliminary card on ESPN is headlined by a bout between Alex Caceres and Chase Hooper.

A look at the latest information regarding UFC 249 can be seen below.

UFC 250 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – for women’s featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield

UFC 250: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes (19-4) defends her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer (8-1) in the main event of UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6.

Event: UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer

Date: Saturday, June 6

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+, ESPN, Pay-per-view