UFC 250 Fight Card: Nunes vs Spencer Bout Order

After a busy May, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its home base in Las Vegas for UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6. The pay-per-view event will be the first event of June and the second since the UFC moved from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The event was approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission this week, along with UFC on ESPN 9 which will take place on Saturday, May 30 without a live audience.
In the main event for UFC 250, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put the women’s featherweight title on the line against top contender Felicia Spencer. In the co-main event of the night, top-ranked bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao go toe-to-toe.
Also on the main card is a key bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling, Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin, and the main card opener between Sean O’Malley and Eddie Wineland. The preliminary card on ESPN is headlined by a bout between Alex Caceres and Chase Hooper.
A look at the latest information regarding UFC 249 can be seen below.
UFC 250 Fight Card
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – for women’s featherweight title
- Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
- Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper
- Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann
- Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez
- Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield
UFC 250: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Two-division champion Amanda Nunes (19-4) defends her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer (8-1) in the main event of UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6.
Event: UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer
Date: Saturday, June 6
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: UFC Apex
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ESPN+, ESPN, Pay-per-view