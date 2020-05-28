Jamari Smith, an incoming UAB freshman football player, has passed away at age 18. Smith, who was a standout in basketball and football at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama, was set to join the Blazers as a safety.

Smith was swimming with friends in Lee County, Alabama before submerging underwater. When first responders located Smith underwater, he was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts are broken to learn about the tragic passing of Jamari Smith,” UAB head coach Bill Clark said in a statement. “We want to send our deepest condolences to the entire Smith family. Jamari was an upstanding young man with an extremely bright future. Although he never played a game at UAB, he will always be a Blazer.”

Back in February, Smith led Robert E. Lee High School to the Alabama state basketball championship and earned All-Tournament honors.

Rest In Peace, Jamari 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eZs3hjeFeX — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) May 28, 2020

No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death, with the official ruling as an accidental drowning.

Our deepest condolences go out to Smith’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

