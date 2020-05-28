HBO Max is Out Now, So How Can I Sign Up?

HBO Max, the hot, new online streaming service, has finally been launched. Here’s how to sign up for HBO Max and what you can expect in its extensive catalog of shows and movies to commemorate this momentous occasion.

How and Where You Can Sign Up?

For those who are already subscribed to HBO and HBO Now, you might be able to sign into the new streaming service. This will depend on which cable provider or streaming service you subscribe through. As a result, the best course of action might be to cancel your HBO subscription and create an account purely for HBO Max.

You can also sign up for HBO Max using other TV providers. So far, you can do so using AT&T, AT&T U-Verse, DIRECTV, Spectrum, Altice, Suddenlink, Optimum, Cox Contour, Verizon Fios, Hulu, Youtube TV, Samsung, Apple, Google Play, Xbox One, and Playstation 4. HBOMax is expected to give access through more providers in the future.

At this moment, HBO Max is only available in the US, but an international launch is expected in 2021. So far, there are plans for a launch in both Latin America and the Caribbean sometime next year.

What’s On HBO Max?

HBO Max includes content from HBO and WarnerMedia-owned properties such as DC, Warner Bros. Pictures, The CW, and Adult Swim. There will also be new and exclusive content available dubbed HBO Max Originals.

Such popular shows streaming on HBO Max include Game of Thrones, Westworld, The Big Bang Theory, Friends, Doctor Who, Adventure Time, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Rick and Morty, South Park, and much more. The service will also present films from DC, Studio Ghibli, Criterion, and Warner Bros. (which will release Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021).

HBO Max Originals will include a new Looney Tunes cartoon, a spin-off TV series based on the upcoming sci-fi film, Dune, and four new one-hour Adventure Time specials. There will also be series coming soon based on Green Lantern, Justice League Dark, and Stephen King’s The Shining (director J.J. Abrams will helm the latter two). HBO Max will even release the long-anticipated reunion special of Friends sometime in the future.

Due to its extensive library of films and TV shows, HBO Max looks set to replace streaming services like DC Universe and HBO Now. The app for the latter will even be automatically converted into the HBO Max app. This change will not be valid for those who subscribe to HBO through Comcast, Amazon, or Roku.

WarnerMedia’s new streaming service might have enough content to rival Netflix and Disney+. HBO Max proves itself to be more costly, though, as it charges $14.99 a month are a week-long free trial (Netflix costs $8.99 a month while Disney Plus and Hulu cost $12.99 a month).

However, this price of this service matches those of HBO and HBO Now, so if you already have HBO, it may not make a difference. If not, HBO Max’s abundance of content might still be worth the cost, so click here if you want to get started.