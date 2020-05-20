Justice League Snyder Cut Coming to HBO Max in 2021

Since the theatrical release of Justice League in 2017, many disappointed fans have demanded that original director Zack Snyder’s cut of the film be released. But now, two and a half years later, Warner Bros. will finally give the fans what they asked for.

During a Live Watch Party of Snyder’s 2013 film, Man of Steel, on Vero, the director, joined by Superman actor, Henry Cavill, announced that his cut of Justice League will be released on the upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, in 2021.

What is the Snyder Cut?

The highly-anticipated superhero flick was initially being directed by Zack Snyder, who oversaw the production of both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, after leaving the director’s chair in the face of a terrible family tragedy, Warner Bros. had Avengers director Joss Whedon direct reshoots. The final product ended up being described as a ‘Frankenstein’ of a film, as it combined both directors’ completely different visions for the movie. The film was heavily criticized for its inconsistent tone, unfinished CGI (notably that covering Superman’s infamous mustache), and its underdeveloped characters.

Thus, the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement was born, and its followers have been clamoring Warner Bros. for it since. The campaign has significantly grown and has gained widespread media attention recently. The campaign has repeatedly trended on Twitter, they have put up billboards to promote the Snyder Cut (even one in Times Square) and actors and crew members from the film publicly announcing their support for the movement. Fans also raised $150,000 for suicide prevention as part of their campaign.

What Does this Cut Include? (Spoilers Ahead)

Snyder has fanned the flames of the movement over the years by repeatedly posting photos of the film set during his time as director on his Vero account. In doing so, he has revealed numerous juicy details regarding his cut of the film.

To name only a few, the Snyder Cut includes Superman wearing his iconic black suit, the presence of Steppenwolf’s master and the DCEU’s ultimate villain, Darkseid, and Harry Lennix’s character, General Swanwick, revealing himself as the shapeshifting alien hero, Martian Manhunter. The Flash even travels back in time using the Speed Force to save the Earth from the Unity of the Mother Boxes. Cyborg is also said to have larger part in the story, with Snyder describing him as the “heart of the film.”

The cut was meant to set the basis for two sequels centering around the League’s war against Darkseid, following a dark storyline that resembles that of Infinity War and Endgame. Flash’s time travel also explains the confusing Knightmare sequence in Batman v Superman, in which Batman battles his way through a post-apocalyptic future of Earth ruled by Superman, who was being controlled by Darkseid.

Additionally, the Snyder Cut is said to contain more intense action, a different color palette, and Junkie XL’s original score, which he had finished before Danny Elfman replaced him. It also reportedly clocks in at being 214 minutes long (that’s just over three and a half hours).

Whether you love or hate Snyder’s previous work in the DCEU, his cut of Justice League sounds like it’s worth the watch. This cut could even re-establish the DCEU’s original storyline and launch the superhero franchise fans have waited years for.