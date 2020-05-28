Coachella Organizers Preparing to Cancel 2020 Festival

The 2020 Coachella festival is expected to be canceled. After being postponed near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg is reporting that festival organizers are preparing to cancel plans for the festival altogether.

There were initially hopes that the festival could reschedule for the late-summer or fall.

Unfortunately, the organizers are reportedly reaching out to the scheduled acts for this year to see if they would have interest in moving their performances to 2021.

Coachella was set to feature Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Lil Nas X, Carly Rae Jepsen, and others.

Coachella attracts approximately 125,000 festival-goers per day, over six total days on two consecutive weekends.

