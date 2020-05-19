UFC on ESPN 8 Fighter Salaries: Overeem Leads Payroll

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to action on Saturday, May 16 with UFC on ESPN 8 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event was the third UFC event in one week held by the company in the Sunshine State.

In the main event of the night, Alistair Overeem was able to score an impressive win over Walt Harris.

Following the conclusion of the event, the Florida State Boxing Commission released the official fighter salaries for the event with Overeem leading the way with a $400,000 payday.

The disclosed figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC 249 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses and required Reebok outfitting pay, but do include the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses. Song Yadong, Marlon Vera, Miguel Baeza, and Cortney Casey walked away from the night with the fight night bonuses.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 8 fighter salaries can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 8 Fighter Salaries

Main Card

Alistair Overeem: $400,000

Walt Harris: $75,000

Claudia Gadelha: $108,000

Angela Hill: $54,000

Dan Ige: $100,000

Edson Barboza: $79,000

Krzysztof Jotko: $108,000

Eryk Anders: $61,000

Song Yadong: $96,000 + $50,000 FOTN bonus

Marlon Vera: $65,000 + $50,000 FOTN bonus

Preliminary Card

Miguel Baeza: $24,000 + $50,000 POTN bonus

Matt Brown: $85,000

Kevin Holland: $52,000

Anthony Hernandez: $12,000

Giga Chikadze: $28,000

Irwin Rivera: $14,000

Nate Landwehr: $26,000

Darren Elkins: $62,000

Cortney Casey: $100,000 + $50,000 POTN bonus

Mara Romero Borella: $20,000

Rodrigo Nascimento: $20,000

Don’Tale Mayes: $10,000