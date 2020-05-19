UFC on ESPN 8 Fighter Salaries: Overeem Leads Payroll

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to action on Saturday, May 16 with UFC on ESPN 8 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event was the third UFC event in one week held by the company in the Sunshine State.
In the main event of the night, Alistair Overeem was able to score an impressive win over Walt Harris.
Following the conclusion of the event, the Florida State Boxing Commission released the official fighter salaries for the event with Overeem leading the way with a $400,000 payday.
The disclosed figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC 249 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses and required Reebok outfitting pay, but do include the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses. Song Yadong, Marlon Vera, Miguel Baeza, and Cortney Casey walked away from the night with the fight night bonuses.
A full look at the UFC on ESPN 8 fighter salaries can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN 8 Fighter Salaries
Main Card
Alistair Overeem: $400,000
Walt Harris: $75,000
Claudia Gadelha: $108,000
Angela Hill: $54,000
Dan Ige: $100,000
Edson Barboza: $79,000
Krzysztof Jotko: $108,000
Eryk Anders: $61,000
Song Yadong: $96,000 + $50,000 FOTN bonus
Marlon Vera: $65,000 + $50,000 FOTN bonus
Preliminary Card
Miguel Baeza: $24,000 + $50,000 POTN bonus
Matt Brown: $85,000
Kevin Holland: $52,000
Anthony Hernandez: $12,000
Giga Chikadze: $28,000
Irwin Rivera: $14,000
Nate Landwehr: $26,000
Darren Elkins: $62,000
Cortney Casey: $100,000 + $50,000 POTN bonus
Mara Romero Borella: $20,000
Rodrigo Nascimento: $20,000
Don’Tale Mayes: $10,000