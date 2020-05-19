Big3 Cancels 2020 Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Big3 is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set to tipoff on June 20 at the FedExForum in Memphis, the league has announced it is cancelling the 2020 season to ensure the safety of players and fans.

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 campaign, the league vows to return next year.

“The BIG3 always wants to deliver the best for our fans under safe conditions,” the Big3 said in a statement. “Due to a confluence of issues including safety, uncertainty of testing, changing government regulations, insurance and liability issues, sponsor and advertiser challenges of their own, and the changing nature of the virus itself, the decision was made to focus on a great return in 2021.”

The league’s plans are to return in the summer of 2021.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

