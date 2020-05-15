UFC on ESPN 8 Weigh-in Results: Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris

The Ultimate Championship returns on Saturday, May 16 with UFC on ESPN 8; the promotion’s third card in one week at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris are set to go toe-to-toe. In the co-main event, strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill will battle it out.

Also on the main card is Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige, Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko, and a featherweight opener between Marlon Vera and Song Yadong.

Before the bouts could become official, all fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins to hit their contracted weights.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 8 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs. Walt Harris (264.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Marlon Vera (145.5) vs. Song Yadong (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Matt Brown (171)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)

Giga Chikadze (145.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (TBA*)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Mara Romero Borella (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)

Don’Tale Mayes (241) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (255)

*With Mike Davis removed from the card, late replacement Irwin Rivera will take his spot against Giga Chikadze. A UFC statement said Rivera’s participation is dependent on “medical clearance including a COVID-19 test. As a result, the commission has agreed to weigh in Rivera separately and he will not participate in today’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.”

UFC on ESPN 8: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris

Date: Saturday, May 16

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN