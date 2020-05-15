UFC on ESPN 8 Weigh-in Results: Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris

The Ultimate Championship returns on Saturday, May 16 with UFC on ESPN 8; the promotion’s third card in one week at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris are set to go toe-to-toe. In the co-main event, strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill will battle it out.

Also on the main card is Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige, Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko, and a featherweight opener between Marlon Vera and Song Yadong.

Before the bouts could become official, all fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins to hit their contracted weights.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 8 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

  • Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs. Walt Harris (264.5)
  • Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)
  • Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)
  • Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)
  • Marlon Vera (145.5) vs. Song Yadong (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

  • Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Matt Brown (171)
  • Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)
  • Giga Chikadze (145.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (TBA*)
  • Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)
  • Mara Romero Borella (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)
  • Don’Tale Mayes (241) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (255)

*With Mike Davis removed from the card, late replacement Irwin Rivera will take his spot against Giga Chikadze. A UFC statement said Rivera’s participation is dependent on “medical clearance including a COVID-19 test. As a result, the commission has agreed to weigh in Rivera separately and he will not participate in today’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.”

UFC on ESPN 8: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris
Date: Saturday, May 16
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Main Card Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ESPN

