UFC on ESPN 8 Weigh-in Results: Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris

The Ultimate Championship returns on Saturday, May 16 with UFC on ESPN 8; the promotion’s third card in one week at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
In the main event, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris are set to go toe-to-toe. In the co-main event, strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill will battle it out.
Also on the main card is Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige, Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko, and a featherweight opener between Marlon Vera and Song Yadong.
Before the bouts could become official, all fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins to hit their contracted weights.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?
A full look at the UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN 8 Weigh-in Results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
- Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs. Walt Harris (264.5)
- Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)
- Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)
- Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)
- Marlon Vera (145.5) vs. Song Yadong (145.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Matt Brown (171)
- Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)
- Giga Chikadze (145.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (TBA*)
- Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)
- Mara Romero Borella (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)
- Don’Tale Mayes (241) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (255)
*With Mike Davis removed from the card, late replacement Irwin Rivera will take his spot against Giga Chikadze. A UFC statement said Rivera’s participation is dependent on “medical clearance including a COVID-19 test. As a result, the commission has agreed to weigh in Rivera separately and he will not participate in today’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.”
UFC on ESPN 8: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris
Date: Saturday, May 16
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Main Card Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ESPN