UFC on ESPN+ 29 Fighter Salaries: Arlovski Leads $1.75M Payroll

UFC on ESPN+ 29 took place on Wednesday, May 13 as the Ultimate Fighting Championship marched forward at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida with live events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the event, the Florida State Boxing Commission released the total disclosed salaries for the event with veteran heavyweight Andrei Arlovski leading the way with a $325,000 payday.

Other fighters to earn six-figure paychecks were Glover Teixeira, Anthony Smith, Ben Rothwell, Drew Dober, and Brian Kelleher.

The disclosed figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC 249 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses and required Reebok outfitting pay, but do include the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses. Glover Teixeira, Drew Dober, Brian Kelleher, and Hunter Azure were the fighters to earn $50,000 fight night bonuses.

The total disclosed payroll for the event was $1.75 million.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 29 fighter salaries can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 29 Fighter Salaries

Main Card (ESPN+)

Glover Teixeira ($280,000) def. Anthony Smith ($130,000)

Ben Rothwell: ($260,000) def. Ovince Saint Preux ($95,000)

Drew Dober: ($116,000) def. Alexander Hernandez ($36,000)

Ricky Simon: ($60,000) def. Ray Borg: ($46,000)

Andrei Arlovski: ($325,000) def. Philipe Lins: ($80,000)

Thiago Moises: ($24,000) def. Michael Johnson: ($83,000)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Sijara Eubanks: ($66,000) def. Sarah Moras: ($23,000)

Omar Morales: ($24,000) def. Gabriel Benitez: ($40,000)

Brian Kelleher: ($110,000) def. Hunter Azure: ($62,000)

Chase Sherman: ($28,000) def. Ike Villanueva: ($12,000)