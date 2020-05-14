UFC president Dana White had to share his thoughts on the brutal beating of Anthony Smith at the hands of Glover Teixeira on Wednesday night. After watching the two former light heavyweight title contenders battle it out in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 29, White admitted that the bout was tough to watch.

Teixeira took control of the fight and battered Smith over the course of the final rounds before ultimately earning a TKO win.

In the process, Teixeira bloodied Smith and knocked out multiple teeth. Smith informed his corner that his teeth were knocked out, but they did not acknowledge his comments and allowed Smith to return for Round 5.

During the postfight press conference, White admitted that watching Teixeira brutalize Smith opened his eyes to the fact that there should be more corner stoppages in mixed martial arts.

“I do (think we need more corner stoppages),” White told reporters, as transcribed by MMAjunkie.com. “I didn’t think his corner was going to let him come out, but that’s between them and their corner. And the ref could’ve stopped that in the fourth, too.

“Us sitting on the outside, it was a little tough to watch. Cormier was flipping out. Like, flipping out.”

UFC on ESPN+ 29 Results

Glover Teixeira def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) — Round 5, 1:04

Ben Rothwell def. Ovince Saint via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Drew Dober def. Alexander Hernandez via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:25

Ricky Simon def. Ray Borg via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrei Arlovski def. Phillipe Lins via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Thiago Moises def. Michael Johnson via submission (heel hook) – Round 2, 0:25

Sijara Eubanks def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Omar Morales def. Gabriel Benitez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Brian Kelleher def. Hunter Azure via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 3:42

Chase Sherman def. Ike Villanueva via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 0:49