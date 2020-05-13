UFC on ESPN+ 29 Live Stream: Watch Smith vs Teixeira Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns on Wednesday night with a special midweek event. UFC on ESPN+ 29 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as the UFC continues its busy streak of three events in one week. The event will air live on ESPN+.

In the main event, lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira go head-to-head. Lee missed weight at the official weigh-ins and will forfeit a percentage of his purse to Oliveira, but the bout will go on as planned.

In the co-main event of the night, Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns are set to square off in a welterweight clash.

The main card — which will air on ESPN+ and ESPN — will also feature Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic at lightweight, Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov at light heavyweight, and lightweights Francisco Trinaldo and John Makdessi kicking things off at 155-pounds.

All of the information you need to watch Saturday’s event can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 29: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 29: Smith vs Teixeira

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2020

Location: apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Main Card Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+

How To Watch UFC on ESPN+ 29 Online

The UFC on ESPN+ 29 main card will begin this Saturday, May 13, at 6:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+

To watch UFC on ESPN+, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

ESPN+ Prelims

UFC on ESPN+ 28 prelims begin at 3:00 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.