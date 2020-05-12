UFC on ESPN+ 29 Weigh-in Results: Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira

A busy weeklong stretch for the Ultimate Fighting Championship continues on Wednesday, May 13 with UFC on ESPN+ 29 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It is the second of three events held by the UFC within one week.

In the main event, light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira are set to go head-to-head.

In the co-main event of the night, Ovince Saint Preux moves to heavyweight to take on Ben Rothwell. Other main card bouts include Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez, Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon, and a middleweight opener between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori.

Before the fights could become official, however, all fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins at the host hotel on Tuesday morning.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 29 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 29 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Anthony Smith (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)

Ray Borg (135.5) vs. Ricky Simon (135)

Karl Roberson (187.5)* vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Andrei Arlovski (238) vs. Philipe Lins (236)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Hunter Azure (145) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Chase Sherman (253) vs. Ike Villanueva (232)

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)

UFC on ESPN+ 29: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 29: Smith vs. Teixiera

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+