Jacare Souza Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Out of UFC 249

Coronavirus has struck UFC 249. Middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacare was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall at the event, however, the fight has been canceled due to his coronavirus diagnosis.

ESPN.com was first to report the news.

Jacare was practicing social distancing during his staredown with Hall — which took place before his positive diagnosis. According to the report, a member of Jacare’s family tested positive for coronavirus, but the middleweight was asymptomatic.

While it is unfortunate to see a COVID-19 case and canceled fight ahead of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to action during the pandemic, the show can go on because the UFC’s system worked, according to Florida state athletic officials.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson squares off against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. In the co-main event of the night, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his title against former champion Dominick Cruz. The event also features Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, and Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro.

Additional information on the upcoming event can be seen below.

UFC 249 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155) – for the interim lightweight title

Champ Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135) – for the bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou (261.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (150.5)*

Yorgan De Castro (262) vs. Greg Hardy (265.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Donald Cerrone (171) vs. Anthony Pettis (170.5)

Aleksei Oleinik (227.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum (243)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

Sam Alvey (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view