2021 World Baseball Classic Likely Postponed Until 2023

The 2021 World Baseball Classic is likely postponed until 2023, according to a report from the New York Post. It is the latest event to see a shift in its planning during the coronavirus pandemic.

From the report:

The quadrennial Olympic-style event, which began in 2006, held its second iteration in 2009 and has stayed on that schedule since, requires massive preparation that will be challenged heavily by the current coronavirus shutdown. Hence the likely rescheduling of it, which must be approved by the tournament’s board before it becomes official. Enqique Rojas of ESPN Deportes first reported the development.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

