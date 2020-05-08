Dana White Guarantees ‘Insane’ Main Event at UFC 249

UFC president Dana White is delivering on his promise to bring live mixed martial arts to the fans this weekend. On Saturday, May 9, UFC 249 is set to take place live on pay-per-view as the first of three events in the upcoming week.

While there will be two events next week, White is focusing on this weekend’s pay-per-view which is headlined by an interim lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson and Gaethje are two of the most exciting fighters in MMA and Dana White believes the bout will deliver fireworks.

“Listen, as a promoter, you can never guarantee that a fight is going to be an incredible fight or the best fight you’ve ever seen. I guarantee you the main event is going to be insane,” White said, via MMAjunkie.com.

“Stylistically, the way these two match up and as far as their mentality goes, this fight is going to be one of the best fights of the year. Very tough fight to call who’s going to win. You cannot miss this main event. And the entire card is stacked from the first fight of the night to the main event. This should be an amazing night of fights.”

Here is the full UFC 249 media scrum with White.

Additional information on the upcoming event can be seen below.

UFC 249 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155) – for the interim lightweight title

Champ Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135) – for the bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou (261.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (150.5)*

Yorgan De Castro (262) vs. Greg Hardy (265.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Donald Cerrone (171) vs. Anthony Pettis (170.5)

Aleksei Oleinik (227.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum (243)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

Sam Alvey (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view