NFL Betting Odds 2020: Opening Spreads & Lines For Every Game

The 2020-21 NFL regular season schedule was released this week as we anxiously wait for the return of sports during the coronavirus pandemic. As is often the case, it didn’t take long for everyone to start sharing their thoughts on how the season could play out.

The folks in Las Vegas have already began sharing their betting odds for the upcoming year with a week-by-week breakdown of the opening spreads and lines.

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances for the 2020-21 season?

You can check out the full opening spreads and lines for the upcoming season below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Betting Odds 2020: Opening Spreads For Every Game

Week 1 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 10 games and the road team is favored in 6 games.

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs -10½

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons +1½

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills -5½

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions -1½

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings -3

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots -6

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins +6

Las Vegas Raiders @ Carolina Panthers -1

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars +7½

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens -8

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals +4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints -5

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers -7½

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams +2½

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants +3

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos -2½

Week 2 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 11 games and the road team is favored in 5 games.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns -8

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears -5

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys -7

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers -6½

Jacksonville @ Tennessee Titans -11

Minnesota Vikings @ Indianapolis Colts -3

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins +3

San Francisco 49ers @ New York Jets +4

Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles -4

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers -5

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8

Washington Redskins @ Arizona Cardinals -7

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers +5½

Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans +5

New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks -4

New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders +5½

Week 3 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 13 games and the road team is favored in 3 games.

Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars +1

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons -1

Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills -3

Washington Bengals @ Cleveland Browns -9

Tennessee Titans @ Minnesota Vikings -3½

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots -6

San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants +6½

Cincinnati Bengals @ Philadelphia Eagles -10

Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers -5

New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts -7

Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Chargers -6½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Denver Broncos +1

Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals -3½

Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks -3

Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints -5½

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens -2

Week 4 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 9 games, road team favored in 5 games, and two pick’ems

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets pk

Indianapolis Colts @ Chicago Bears -1½

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals -3½

Cleveland Browns @ Dallas Cowboys -3½

New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions +5½

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans -2

Seattle Seahawks @ Miami Dolphins +4

Los Angeles Chargers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6

Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Redskins +10

Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers +1

Minnesota Vikings @ Houston Texans pk

New York Giants @ Los Angeles Rams -6½

New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs -8½

Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders +2

Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers -5½

Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers -6

Week 5 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 14 games and the road team is favored in 1 game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears -1

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons -6½

Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans -2

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs -12½

Denver Broncos @ New England Patriots -5

Arizona Cardinals @ New York Jets -1

Philadelphia Eagles @ Pittsburgh Steelers -1½

Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Redskins +5

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens -8½

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans -8½

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers -11½

Indianapolis Colts @ Cleveland Browns -1

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys -7½

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks -3

Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints -10

Week 6 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 10 games and the road team is favored in 4 games.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills +2½

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans -4½

Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts -9½

Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings -5½

Washington Redskins @ New York Giants -5

Baltimore Ravens @ Philadelphia Eagles +1½

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers -3½

Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers +2½

Detroit Lions @ Jacksonville Jaguars +1

Miami Dolphins @ Denver Broncos -5

New York Jets @ Los Angeles Chargers -4

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2½

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers -6½

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys -6½

Week 7 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 5 games, road team favored in 7 games, and two pick’ems

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles -7

Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons -4½

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals +3

Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins pk

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints -13

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets +2½

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins +6

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens -7

Green Bay Packers @ Houston Texans pk

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals +2½

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos + 5½

5½ San Francisco 49ers @ New England Patriots +2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders +2½

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams -3½

Week 8 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 6 games, road team favored in 6 games, and one pick’em

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers +1½

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills -3

Tennessee Titans @ Cincinnati Bengals +3½

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns -5

Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions +1½

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers -3

New York Jets @ Kansas City Chiefs -13

Los Angeles Rams @ Miami Dolphins +3

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers -7

New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears +2½

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks pk

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles -2½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants +3

Week 9 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 9 games, road team favored in 3 games, and two pick’ems

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers -5½

Denver Broncos @ Atlanta Falcons -2½

Seattle Seahawks@ Buffalo Bills -2

Chicago Bears @ Tennessee Titans -3

Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts +2½

Carolina Panthers @ Kansas City Chiefs -14½

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings -7

New York Giants @ Washington Redskins pk

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars +3

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers -4

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Dallas Cowboys -3

Miami Dolphins @ Arizona Cardinals -5

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers pk

New England Patriots @ New York Jets +1½

Week 10 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 8 games, road team favored in 5 games, and one pick’em

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans -2½

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns -3½

Washington Redskins @ Detroit Lions -5½

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Green Bay Packers -11

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants +3½

Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh Steelers -9½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers +4½

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders -2

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins -1½

Buffalo Bills @ Arizona Cardinals +1

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams -2

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints -2½

Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots +2½

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears pk

Week 11 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 10 games, road team favored in 2 games, and one pick’em

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks -7½

Philadelphia Eagles @ Cleveland Browns pk

Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts -1½

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints -9

Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Redskins -1½

Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers -1

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars +6

Tennessee @ Baltimore Ravens -8

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans -1½

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos -2½

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings -2½

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders +6½

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3

Week 12 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 10 games, road team favored in 5 games, and one pick’em

Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions -1

Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys -11

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers +2½

Las Vegas Raiders @ Atlanta Falcons -3½

Los Angeles Chargers @ Buffalo Bills -5½

New York Giants @ Cincinnati Bengals pk

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts -3

Carolina Panthers @ Minnesota Vikings -9

Arizona Cardinals @ New England Patriots -5½

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets -3½

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars +4½

New Orleans Saints @ Denver Broncos +3

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams +2

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers -4½

Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles -2

Week 13 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 12 games, road team favored in two games, and one pick’em

Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens -7

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons +3

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears -5

Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans -3

Cincinnati @ Miami Dolphins -3½

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Minnesota Vikings -11

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets -1½

Washington Redskins @ Pittsburgh Steelers -10

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans -1

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals +1

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks -8½

Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers -2½

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers pk

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs -11½

Buffalo Bills @ San Francisco 49ers -6

Week 14 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 7 games, road team favored in 7 games, and two pick’ems

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Rams -3

Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears -3½

Dallas Cowboys @ Cincinnati Bengals +5

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions +2

Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins +7½

Arizona Cardinals @ New York Giants pk

Minnesota Vikings @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3

Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers +1½

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars +5

Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders +1½

New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks -8½

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles pk

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Chargers -2½

Washington Redskins @ San Francisco 49ers -14

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills -2½

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns +3½

Week 15 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 9 games, road team favored in 5 games, and two pick’ems

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders -1

Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos pk

Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers -9½

Detroit Lions @ Tennessee Titans -6

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts -4½

New York Jets @ Los Angeles Rams -7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons +1

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins +2½

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings -4

Cleveland Browns @ New York Giants +1

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Redskins +6

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens -15½

Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals -1½

Kansas City Chiefs @ New Orleans Saints -1½

San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys pk

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals +4

Week 16 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 12 games and the road team is favored in 4 games.

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints -6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions +2½

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders -4

Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets +1

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals +5½

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers -2½

Atlanta Falcons @ Kansas City Chiefs -10½

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers -2½

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Redskins -1½

Chicago Bears @ Jacksonville Jaguars +6½

New York Giants @ Baltimore Ravens -12½

Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans -6½

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks -4½

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys -2

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers -4

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots -2

Week 17 Games

Notes: Home team favored in 11 games, road team favored in 4 games, and one pick’em

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills -8

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears pk

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals +9

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns -1

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions +2

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts -10½

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs -10½

New York Jets @ New England Patriots -7

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants +3

Washington Redskins @ Philadelphia Eagles -10½

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6½

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers +7½

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans -1

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos -3½

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams -6

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers -6