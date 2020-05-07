Dish Network Has Worst-Ever Quarterly Loss Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dish Network is one of the many companies finding difficulty during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the quarterly report, the satellite television company lost 413,000 total pay customers in the first quarter of the year. That marks a 6 percent decline from the previous year.

The loss comes at a time where tens of millions of people have filed for unemployment because of the COVID-19 outbreak and stay-at-home restrictions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe disruption in certain commercial segments served by Dish, including the hospitality and airline industries,” the company said in a statement, via the New York Post. “We have faced, and could continue to face, fewer subscriber activations and increased subscriber churn rate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worsening of the global business and economic environment.”

The report adds:

The satellite TV giant closed the first quarter with 11.3 million pay-TV subscribers, down ‭6 percent over last year. That included a sequential decline of about 132,000 satellite subs to 9 million. It also recorded a net loss of 281,000 Sling TV subscribers, marking the acceleration of the streaming service’s erosion from the fourth-quarter of 2019.

It is also a continued trend for satellite and cable companies with more and more viewers choosing to pay for one-off streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ rather than getting a cable package with channels they will never watch.

