TI, Killer Mike Team Up To Provide 500 Atlanta Families With Meals

Two Atlanta figures have teamed up to give back to their communities. T.I. and Killer Mike came together with the nonprofit organization PAWkids to provide food for 500 families in Atlanta that are living in “food deserts.”

According to TMZ, the food drive took place at Bankhead Seafood Market — which the two men bought after it closed in 2018. Families in the Grove Park neighborhood were also given $500 in cash and two weeks worth of food and hygiene supplies.

The two men are just the latest celebrities to give back to their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can learn more about PAWkids on the organization’s official website.

“PAWKids enrichment program is committed to partnering with the parents of Grove Park for the holistic development of their children spiritually, emotionally, mentally, and physically,” the website’s description reads.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 74,500 deaths in the United States and more than 1 million confirmed cases — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.