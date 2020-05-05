WATCH: ‘UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje’ Opening Video

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns on Saturday, May 9 with the highly-anticipated UFC 249 pay-per-view. The event is headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

As an added bonus, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is set to defend his belt against former 135-pound king Dominick Cruz.

In anticipation of the pay-per-view event which will bring live sports back into our lives during the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC has released the cold open video for the main card which previews all of the showdowns we are set to see.

Check it out:

Additional information on the upcoming pay-per-view can be seen below.

UFC 249 Fight Card

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10:00 pm ET)

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight championship)

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight championship)

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvan Kattar

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum

Carla Espara vs Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 pm ET)

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view