Live sports are returning to ESPN. On Monday, May 4, ESPN announced that it has agreed to a broadcasting deal with the KBO league, the Korea Baseball Championship.

ESPN will be airing six games per week as a part of its deal.

The games will begin airing on Tuesday, May 5 with an Opening Day clash between the Samsung Lions and the NC Dinos. The remainder of the opening week schedule can be seen below.

Wed. May 6: Doosan Bears vs. LG Twins (5:30am EST)

Thurs. May 7: NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions (5:30am EST)

Fri. May 8: KIA Tigers vs. Samsung Lions (5:30am EST)

Sat. May 9: LG Twins vs. NC Dinos (4am EST)

Sun. May 10: LG Twins vs. NC Dinos (1am EST)

While you may have to get up early to watch the games, we could all use some fresh content and live sports that we’ve been craving since the coronavirus pandemic made the sports world go dark.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 68,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.