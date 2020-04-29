WATCH: The Rise of Justin Gaethje – Highlight Video

Justin Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. While Gaethje is a two-time state champion and NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, Gaethje became a star thanks to his non-stop aggression and action-packed fights.

Before joining the UFC in July 2017 with an undefeated 17-0 record, Gaethje was the World Series of Fighting lightweight champion. After a successful UFC debut, Gaethje suffered back-to-back losses to former champion Eddie Alvarez and top contender Dustin Poirier but he has since rebounded with a three-fight winning streak — all wins coming by knockout.

Throughout his UFC tenure, Gaethje has picked up 7 $50,000 performance bonuses in six fights.

Ahead of his upcoming interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put together a short video detailing Gaethje’s rise to becoming one of the top 155-pounders in the promotion.

Check it out:

Additional information on the upcoming pay-per-view can be seen below.

UFC 249 Fight Card

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight championship)
  • Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight championship)
  • Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Jeremy Stephens vs Calvan Kattar
  • Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis
  • Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum
  • Carla Espara vs Michelle Waterson
  • Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 pm ET)

  • Vicente Luque vs Niko Price
  • Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa
  • Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje
Date: Saturday, May 9
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view

