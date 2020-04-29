WATCH: The Rise of Justin Gaethje – Highlight Video

Justin Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. While Gaethje is a two-time state champion and NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, Gaethje became a star thanks to his non-stop aggression and action-packed fights.

Before joining the UFC in July 2017 with an undefeated 17-0 record, Gaethje was the World Series of Fighting lightweight champion. After a successful UFC debut, Gaethje suffered back-to-back losses to former champion Eddie Alvarez and top contender Dustin Poirier but he has since rebounded with a three-fight winning streak — all wins coming by knockout.

Throughout his UFC tenure, Gaethje has picked up 7 $50,000 performance bonuses in six fights.

Ahead of his upcoming interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put together a short video detailing Gaethje’s rise to becoming one of the top 155-pounders in the promotion.

Check it out:

Additional information on the upcoming pay-per-view can be seen below.

UFC 249 Fight Card

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10:00 pm ET)

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight championship)

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight championship)

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvan Kattar

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum

Carla Espara vs Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 pm ET)

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view