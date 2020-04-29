WATCH: The Rise of Justin Gaethje – Highlight Video

Justin Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. While Gaethje is a two-time state champion and NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, Gaethje became a star thanks to his non-stop aggression and action-packed fights.
Before joining the UFC in July 2017 with an undefeated 17-0 record, Gaethje was the World Series of Fighting lightweight champion. After a successful UFC debut, Gaethje suffered back-to-back losses to former champion Eddie Alvarez and top contender Dustin Poirier but he has since rebounded with a three-fight winning streak — all wins coming by knockout.
Throughout his UFC tenure, Gaethje has picked up 7 $50,000 performance bonuses in six fights.
Ahead of his upcoming interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put together a short video detailing Gaethje’s rise to becoming one of the top 155-pounders in the promotion.
Check it out:
UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has made a big splash in a relatively short amount of time fighting for the promotion after coming in as an undefeated (17-0) prospect in 2017.
Additional information on the upcoming pay-per-view can be seen below.
