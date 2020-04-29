UFC Holding Contest Where Winner Becomes Matchmaker For a Fight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is holding a contest that will give one lucky mixed martial arts fan the experience of a lifetime. UFC president Dana White is teaming up with Halle Berry to benefit the Fanatics All-In Challenge, with 100 percent of funds raised going directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The special contest will award the winner an all-expenses trip to a UFC pay-per-view event and the opportunity to sit in on a matchmaking meeting. The most unique part? The lucky fan will also have the opportunity to make a UFC fight come to fruition.

“(The winner) will sit in in a matchmaking meeting, and I’m actually going to let them make a fight,” White said. “There’s a process to the matchmaking. What happens is there are four of us: Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, Hunter Campbell, and me. So it’s not this (thing where) I walk in and go ‘We’re doing this, that, and the other thing.’ It’s a process. We argue. We fight. ‘This ain’t gonna happen. We can’t do this. We can’t do that.’

“It’s a long drawn-out process that goes on. They’ll be part of the bickering and the arguing and we’ll see where he comes out in the end and what he gets.”

As an added bonus, the winner will get to have dinner with Halle Berry.

You can check out the full announcement below.

