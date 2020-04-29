Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Sports May Not Come Back in 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the go-to expert on COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic, but people aren’t going to like what he is saying now.

In his latest interview discussing the safety of the public once states reopen and we attempt to return to life as normal, Fauci said that there is a possibility sports could have to cancel their seasons for the remainder of the year. Fauci had previously said there is a way for sports to return, but it would have to be without fans and teams would have to quarantine in hotels between games.

But now, Fauci doesn’t appear as optimistic.

“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything,” Fauci told the New York Times. “If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.’

“I would love to be able to have all sports back. But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet.” Let’s hope the doctor is wrong on this one.

