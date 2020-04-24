UFC 249 Location: Jacksonville Expected to Host Event

UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 9. It marks the third time that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has attempted to schedule the event during the coronavirus pandemic and a third possible location.
After initially being scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, New York, the UFC had eyed Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California.
However, ESPN urged the mixed martial arts promotion to not move forward with the bout but now there is another change in plans. Because the state of Florida has deemed live professional sporting events as essential thanks to an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, it looks like the Octagon will be heading to the Sunshine State.
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, UFC 249 will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
UFC 249 is headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, while Henry Cejudo is scheduled to put his bantamweight championship on the line against former titleholder Dominic Cruz. The event will also feature exciting bouts like Francis Ngannou vs. Jarizinho Rozenstruik, Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens, and Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis if the show goes on as planned.
A look at the current UFC 249 fight card can be seen below.
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title
- Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – for bantamweight title
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis
- Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum
- Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje
Date: Saturday, May 9
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view