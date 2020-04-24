UFC 249 Location: Jacksonville Expected to Host Event

UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 9. It marks the third time that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has attempted to schedule the event during the coronavirus pandemic and a third possible location.

After initially being scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, New York, the UFC had eyed Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California.

However, ESPN urged the mixed martial arts promotion to not move forward with the bout but now there is another change in plans. Because the state of Florida has deemed live professional sporting events as essential thanks to an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, it looks like the Octagon will be heading to the Sunshine State.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, UFC 249 will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 249 is headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, while Henry Cejudo is scheduled to put his bantamweight championship on the line against former titleholder Dominic Cruz. The event will also feature exciting bouts like Francis Ngannou vs. Jarizinho Rozenstruik, Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens, and Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis if the show goes on as planned.

A look at the current UFC 249 fight card can be seen below.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – for bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view