The 2020 NFL Draft continues on Friday, April 24. After the opening round of selections was made on Thursday, teams will once again return to their virtual war rooms to make their moves on Day 3 which features the second and third rounds.

The Cincinnati Bengals are once again the first team on the clock to start the night, followed by the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and New England Patriots if no trades are made.

Following Night 2 of the draft, the NFL will cap things off on Saturday, April 25 with Rounds 4 through 7.

A full look at the updated draft order for Round 2 and Round 3 can be seen below.

2020 NFL Draft Order: Round 2 & Round 3

Round 2

Round Pick Overall Team Pick 2 1 33 Cincinnati Bengals – 2 2 34 Indianapolis Colts from Redskins – 2 3 35 Detroit Lions – 2 4 36 New York Giants – 2 5 37 New England Patriots from Chargers – 2 6 38 Carolina Panthers – 2 7 39 Miami Dolphins – 2 8 40 Houston Texans from Cardinals – 2 9 41 Cleveland Browns – 2 10 42 Jacksonville Jaguars – 2 11 43 Chicago Bears from Raiders – 2 12 44 Indianapolis Colts – 2 13 45 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2 14 46 Denver Broncos – 2 15 47 Atlanta Falcons – 2 16 48 New York Jets – 2 17 49 Pittsburgh Steelers – 2 18 50 Chicago Bears – 2 19 51 Dallas Cowboys – 2 20 52 Los Angeles Rams – 2 21 53 Philadelphia Eagles – 2 22 54 Buffalo Bills – 2 23 55 Baltimore Ravens from Patriots through Falcons – 2 24 56 Miami Dolphins from Saints – 2 25 57 Los Angeles Rams from Houston Texans – 2 26 58 Minnesota Vikings – 2 27 59 Seattle Seahawks – 2 28 60 Baltimore Ravens – 2 29 61 Tennessee Titans – 2 30 62 Green Bay Packers – 2 31 63 Kansas City Chiefs from 49ers – 2 32 64 Seattle Seahawks from Chiefs –

Round 3 Round Pick Overall Team Pick 3 1 65 Cincinnati Bengals – 3 2 66 Washington Redskins – 3 3 67 Detroit Lions – 3 4 68 New York Jets from Giants – 3 5 69 Carolina Panthers – 3 6 70 Miami Dolphins – 3 7 71 New England Patriots from Chargers – 3 8 72 Arizona Cardinals – 3 9 73 Jacksonville Jaguars – 3 10 74 Cleveland Browns – 3 11 75 Indianapolis Colts – 3 12 76 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3 13 77 Denver Broncos – 3 14 78 Atlanta Falcons – 3 15 79 New York Jets – 3 16 80 Las Vegas Raiders – 3 17 81 Las Vegas Raiders Bears – 3 18 82 Dallas Cowboys – 3 19 83 Denver Broncos from Steelers – 3 20 84 Los Angeles Rams – 3 21 85 Detroit Lions from Eagles – 3 22 86 Buffalo Bills – 3 23 87 New England Patriots – 3 24 88 New Orleans Saints – 3 25 89 Minnesota Vikings – 3 26 90 Houston Texans – 3 27 91 Las Vegas Raiders from Seahawks through Texans – 3 28 92 Baltimore Ravens – 3 29 93 Tennessee Titans – 3 30 94 Green Bay Packers – 3 31 95 Denver Broncos from 49ers – 3 32 96 Kansas City Chiefs – 3 33 97 Cleveland Browns from Texans (compensatory pick) – 3 34 98 New England Patriots (compensatory pick) – 3 35 99 New York Giants (compensatory pick) – 3 36 100 New England Patriots (compensatory pick) – 3 37 101 Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick) – 3 38 102 Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick) – 3 39 103 Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick) – 3 40 104 Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick) – 3 41 105 Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick) – 3 42 106 Baltimore Ravens (compensatory pick) –