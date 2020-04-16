WATCH: Best D’arce Chokes in UFC History (VIDEO)

While we anxiously await the return of the UFC during the coronavirus pandemic, the mixed martial arts promotion has been providing fans with non-stop entertainment and content on social media. Throughout the past few weeks, the UFC has dropped highlight videos showing some of the best wheel kick finishes, women’s fights, and other memorable moments.

Now, they’re turning their attention to the D’arce choke.

This week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship gave fans who are looking for their mixed martial arts fix some incredible highlights by showing some of the most thrilling D’arce choke finishes the promotion has seen.

Top-ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is the record holder for most D’arce choke finishes in UFC history thanks to submission wins over Mike Rio, Edson Barboza and Lando Vannata.

So who is responsible for some of the best D’arce chokes in UFC history outside of Tony Ferguson?

You can check out the video below, along with the full list of bouts that were highlighted.

Tony Ferguson vs. Mike Rio – UFC 166 (Oct. 19, 2013)

Alan Belcher vs. Kendall Grove – UFC 69 (Apr. 7, 2007)

Darren Till vs. Tyron Woodley – UFC 228 (Sept. 18, 2018)

Chan Sung Jung vs. Dustin Poirier – UFC on Fuel TV 3 (May 15, 2012)

Jonathan Brookins vs. Dustin Poirier – The Ultimate Fighter 16 Finale (Dec. 15, 2012)

Michael Chiesa vs. Jorge Masvidal – UFC on Fox 8 (July 27, 2013)

Edson Barboza vs. Tony Ferguson – The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale (Dec. 11, 2015)

Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Stefan Struve – UFC 204 (Oct. 8, 2016)

Johnny Eduardo vs. Nathaniel Wood – UFC Fight Night 131 (June 1, 2018)

Tony Ferguson vs. Lando Vannata – UFC Fight Night 91 (July 13, 2016)

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price – UFC Fight Night 119 (Oct. 28, 2017)

Tom Lawlor vs. Chris Weidman – UFC 139 (Nov. 19, 2011)