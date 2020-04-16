PGA Tour Announces Revised Schedule For 2020-21 Regular Season

The coronavirus pandemic impacted every major sports league, and the PGA Tour was one of the many impacted with tournaments like the Masters and PGA Championship postponed. But while the PGA Tour is preparing to return, it has announced the updated schedule for the 2020-21 regular season.

Plans were also announced for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

The tour now plans to return on June 8 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The first four events once the PGA Tour returns — Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Heritage, Travelers Championship, and Rocket Mortgage Classic — will be held without fans.

The Tour Championship will be held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta from August 31-September 7.

As for when the 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season will begin, we have you covered.

You can check out the revised schedule for the fall portion of the 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season can be seen below.

2020-21 PGA TOUR Season Schedule (fall portion)

• September 7-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California

• September 14-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

• # September 21-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

• September 21-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

• September 28-October 4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

• October 5-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

• October 12-18: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

• October 19-25: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

• October 26-November 1: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

• October 26-November 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

• November 2-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

• November 9-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

• November 16-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia

• November 23-29: Open week (Thanksgiving)

• November 30-December 6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

• # November 30-December 6: Hero World Challenge, Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

• # December 7-13: QBE Shootout, Tiburón GC, Naples, Florida

• # December 14-20: PNC Father-Son Challenge, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida

# indicates unofficial event