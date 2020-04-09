Rose Namajunas Out of UFC 249 Due to 2 Coronavirus Deaths in Family

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas withdrew from her co-main event bout with another former champion, Jessica Andrade, at next weekend’s UFC 249. The bout would have been a rematch of their scrap at UFC 237 where Andrade won the title with a vicious KO slam.

According to Namajunas’ manager Brian Butler-Au, the former champ made the decision to pull out of the fight after two coronavirus-related deaths in her family.

“Rose withdrew from UFC 249 due to 2 deaths in the family related to the Coronavirus. Her hopes are to return to the Octagon as soon as possible but for now we ask for people to respect their privacy during this time,” the statement on social media read.

There is no word on whether the UFC will scramble to find a new opponent for Andrade or whether she will also be removed from the card.

UFC 249 is headlined by an interim lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Current 155-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov was initially set to defend his belt against Ferguson, but he is currently locked down in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A look at the latest information regarding UFC 249 can be seen below.

Updated UFC 249 Fight Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. TBD

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, April 18

Location: Tachi Palace Casino Resort (rumored)

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: TBD