UFC commentator Joe Rogan is not sure if he will be a part of the UFC 249 broadcast next weekend. While UFC president Dana White said that Rogan will be calling the fights, Rogan discussed the situation on his wildly popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and was noncommittal about showing up.

Rogan claims he knows nothing regarding where the fight will take place and he’s still deciding whether he will be on the mic.

“We don’t know where it is,” Rogan said on his podcast. “I’m trying to figure out what I’m doing, if I’m going to it or not. I don’t know where it is. I don’t even know if it’s in America. I literally right now, as of right now, I don’t know sh*t. I have no information… There’s no social distancing in a (expletive) cage fight. They’re on top of each other, sweating in each other’s mouths. If Tony Ferguson’s fighting, there’s going to be blood for sure. Everybody that fights Tony Ferguson looks like they fell off a train, so there’s going to be blood.

“What if one of those guys tests positive? What if Justin Gaethje tests positive? Guy’s supposed to be fighting Ferguson. I have a feeling that if someone did test positive, they would kick them off the card. I shouldn’t say kick them off the card; I should say remove them from the card. I would imagine it has to be the right thing to do, and then you would also have to quarantine the people that worked with him in training camp, and you have to test everybody.”

Rogan previously said he would not attend UFC 249 due to coronavirus concerns.

The UFC will resume business as usual beginning on Saturday, April 18 with UFC 249. The event is headlined by a bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. An event location has not officially been announced, but it is rumored to be taking place at Tachi Palace in California.

A look at the latest information regarding UFC 249 can be seen below.

Updated UFC 249 Fight Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. TBD

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, April 18

Location: Tachi Palace Casino Resort (rumored)

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: TBD