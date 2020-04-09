Former NFL star running back Chris Johnson is being accused of paying a gunman in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting deaths of two men in 2016 court documents revealed, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Johnson has not been formally charged and is denying the allegations, but there appears to be some belief that the shooting deaths in 2016 were related to an incident one year prior when two men open-fired on a vehicle carrying Johnson, his friend Dreekius Johnson, and another individual.

The running back and unnamed individual survived the shooting with Johnson being struck in the shoulder, while Dreekius, who was driving the vehicle, died from his injuries. It is believed the attack on Johnson and his friends was a gang-related hit against the NFL star.

The murder-for-hire plot may have been retaliation against the two men suspected of shooting Johnson and his friends. Chris Johnson is also alleged to have helped Dominic Bolden become the leader of a “gamed drug trafficking organization.”

From the TMZ report:

Officials also say … months later, a noted Florida gang member named Dominic Bolden shot and killed two men — one on Jan. 19, 2016 and one on July 24, 2016 — who were believed to be the shooters in the March 2015 incident. In the court docs, officials claim an informant told them as a reward for Bolden’s alleged actions … Chris helped the guy become a leader of a famed drug trafficking organization (DTO) in Florida.

Johnson reportedly supplied Bolden “with funds and an individual who could continually supply Dominic Bolden with as much narcotics as needed to supply the DTO.” Johnson allegedly was involved in the day-to-day operations of the drug trafficking organization.

During his 10-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals, Johnson rushed for 9,561 yards. He led the league in rushing in 2009, earning the nickname “CJ2K” after rushing for 2,006 yards.