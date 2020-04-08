WATCH: Brendan Schaub ‘Proud’ of Dana White, UFC For Moving Forward

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is praising the mixed martial arts promotion’s decision to move forward with UFC 249 as planned. The ex-fighter turned podcaster commented on Dana White’s decision and said he was “proud” of his former boss.

During an episode of his podcast Below the Belt, Schaub, who is one of the few public supporters of the UFC’s decision, sounded off on why marching forward with the event was the right move.

He even took a shot at those who are criticizing the move.

“I know it’s not a popular opinion, I know i’m gonna get some sh*t for this, but i don’t give a flying f*ck. I’m proud of the UFC,” Schaub said. “They’re taking a risk. They’re going to be that f*cking canary, they’re flying in there, they’re flying in there, into the coal mine – and guess what, that canary is gonna come out just fine, and all you b*tches are gonna watch it. I’m proud of them, man.”

Brendan Schaub is “proud of the UFC” for putting on #UFC249. pic.twitter.com/D2E8sGUUC0 — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) April 7, 2020

The UFC will resume business as usual beginning on Saturday, April 18 with UFC 249. The event is headlined by a bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. An event location has not officially been announced, but it is rumored to be taking place at Tachi Palace in California.

A look at the latest information regarding UFC 249 can be seen below.

Updated UFC 249 Fight Card

VIEW GALLERY

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, April 18

Location: Tachi Palace Casino Resort (rumored)

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: TBD