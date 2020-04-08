WATCH: Brendan Schaub ‘Proud’ of Dana White, UFC For Moving Forward

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is praising the mixed martial arts promotion’s decision to move forward with UFC 249 as planned. The ex-fighter turned podcaster commented on Dana White’s decision and said he was “proud” of his former boss.
During an episode of his podcast Below the Belt, Schaub, who is one of the few public supporters of the UFC’s decision, sounded off on why marching forward with the event was the right move.
He even took a shot at those who are criticizing the move.
“I know it’s not a popular opinion, I know i’m gonna get some sh*t for this, but i don’t give a flying f*ck. I’m proud of the UFC,” Schaub said. “They’re taking a risk. They’re going to be that f*cking canary, they’re flying in there, they’re flying in there, into the coal mine – and guess what, that canary is gonna come out just fine, and all you b*tches are gonna watch it. I’m proud of them, man.”
The UFC will resume business as usual beginning on Saturday, April 18 with UFC 249. The event is headlined by a bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. An event location has not officially been announced, but it is rumored to be taking place at Tachi Palace in California.
A look at the latest information regarding UFC 249 can be seen below.
Updated UFC 249 Fight Card
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales
- Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera
- Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
- Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann
UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje
Date: Saturday, April 18
Location: Tachi Palace Casino Resort (rumored)
Venue: TBD
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: TBD