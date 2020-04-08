WATCH: Carolina Panthers Mock Atlanta Falcons New Uniforms

The Carolina Panthers are never shy about trolling their NFC South rivals on social media. So when the Atlanta Falcons unveiled their new uniforms on Wednesday, April 8, the Panthers were quick to roast the new look.

Carolina fired off a hilarious video on social media in response to the Falcons uniform unveil and it’s safe to say the Panthers won social media for the day with a reference to Adam Sandler in The Longest Yard.

Check it out:

The Falcons will also include a classic throwback into their uniform rotation, while the team boasts a unique alternate red look. The jersey features a gradient that transitions to black. All jerseys have a red stripe down the side. The center of the jerseys features an “ATL” badge.

he helmet is matte black with a gray facemask and silver accented logo.

“There’s no place like the ATL. It’s the epicenter of culture, creativity and commerce. From young to old, music to technology, artists to activists – our similarities outweigh our differences, but together our differences make us stronger. A badge of pride now displayed prominently on our chests as we take the field,” the Falcons website read.

