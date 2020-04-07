UFC’s Anthony Smith Fights Off Home Intruder in Wild Scuffle

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith was quick to remind a stranger that you shouldn’t mess with a professional mixed martial artist. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Smith confronted a home intruder in the early hours of the morning on Sunday and an all-out brawl ensued.

While Smith, who has fought some of the best in the UFC including light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, clearly had the advantage, he revealed the home intruder gave him one of the toughest fights of his life.

“I’m expecting that I’m gonna hear a gunshot or he’s gonna stab me,” Smith told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani . “I figure I’ve got about two minutes before whatever he’s got takes me out. No normal human is able to fight like that … I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him.”And he took everything that I gave him — every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me… I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life… I went into that fight ready to die.” Perhaps the wildest part of the story is what happened after police showed up to the scene and apprehended the home intruder. From the report: During the scrap, Smith says his mother-in-law brought him a kitchen knife to use on the intruder — but it didn’t completely stop the guy. Eventually, cops arrived and helped to subdue the intruder, identified as Luke Haberman — who was already bloodied, beaten and cut up. The craziest part of the story … Smith says once Haberman was in custody, he apologized — saying, “Hey man, I’m sorry.” Haberman was hospitalized after the scuffle and was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. Luckily for everyone involved, things did not end up worse.