Tua Tagovailoa Hype Video: Alabama QB Drops Pre-Draft Promo

Tua Tagovailoa is ready for the 2020 NFL Draft. While the former Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller may not be able to have the moment he had anticipated by walking across the stage to shake hands with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, he is showing everyone that he is ready to take on the pressure of leading an NFL franchise.

Ahead of this month’s virtual NFL Draft, Tagovailoa dropped an incredible hype video that will get you pumped up for the festivities in two weeks.

The draft will be held from April 23 to April 25.

You can check it out below.

The former Crimson Tide signal-caller suffered a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip during his final season in Tuscaloosa. Tagovailoa began training for the draft in Nashville where he was able to “start throwing, running, rolling out and doing dropbacks.”

Throughout his career with the Crimson Tide, the Hawaii native threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns. He entered the year as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft before suffering the serious hip injury that ended his college career.

Despite the injury, Tagovailoa is projected as a top 5 pick.

The Miami Dolphins at No. 5 are viewed as one of the favorites to land the former Alabama signal-caller.