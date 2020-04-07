UFC 249 Location: Dana White Securing Private Island

The UFC 249 location has been up in the air as the promotion scrambles to put the event together despite the coronavirus pandemic. A number of states have banned mass gatherings and travel arrangements have been difficult, but UFC president Dana White has been adamant the event would go on.

Now, with a new main event of Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship, reports have surfaced regarding what exactly Dana White has planned.

According to TMZ Sports, the UFC boss is looking to lock up a private island that will serve as a temporary headquarters for the promotion. To make things even more wild, Dana would fly the fighters to his private island since they are unable to get into the United States during the pandemic.

“I am a day or two away from securing a private island,” White told TMZ. “I have a private island that I’ve secured; we’re getting the infrastructure put in now, so I’m gonna start doing the international fights, too. With international fighters, because I won’t be able to get international fighters into the U.S., I have a private island that I’m gonna start flying them all in and doing international fights from there. So as of April 18th, the UFC is back up and running.

“We have all our own planes and everything. They’re gonna fly into the island, get the fighters.”

UFC: Fight Island? Sign us up for that.

You can check out Dana White’s full discussion with TMZ Sports below:

Do you think the UFC should be pushing forward with fights during the COVID-19 outbreak? Sound off in the comments section below.

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, April 18

Location: UFC Fight Island (TBD)

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: TBD