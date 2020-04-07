Carole Baskin Not Interested in New ‘Tiger King’ Episode

The one and only Carole Baskin turned out to be the villain in the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, but she is not interested in appearing on the show any further.

While rumors swirl that a new episode of Tiger King could be coming to the streaming platform, Baskin revealed she was not asked to be a part of the production and she would have no desire to accept any offer that was presented.

“We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked,” a representative for Baskin told Entertainment Weekly. She had previously slammed Netflix’s final product of the documentary as “salacious and sensational,” especially upset with how it portrayed the disappearance of her ex-husband Don, who was later declared dead five years after he was last seen.

There are plenty of theories regarding Jack “Don” Lewis, with a number of people accusing Basking of killing him and feeding him to the tigers at her Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida. Authorities in Florida even went as far as to ask for new leads in the case.

Joe Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage did say that he had information regarding a potential follow-up episode, but he did not have much information.

“It’s going to be like a live-based episode, I believe. Kind of like a reunion,” he during an interview on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show. “But no, Netflix did not contact me to be a part of that. I’m not sure completely on the details. I only spoke with one of the producers a little while about it because I was asking her. I saw an article saying there was gonna be another episode dropped and I was kind of curious.”

The rumors first started when former Joe Exotic business partner Jeff Lowe said that an episode was coming this week, so we will have to wait and see whether that comes to fruition.