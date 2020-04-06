Imagine the disappointment of a nine-year-old girl who found she will not be able to witness Hamilton on Broadway because the theater was locked down due to coronavirus concerns. Now imagine a couple that was able to turn her sadness into smiles with a couple of video calls. Imagine that couple being established acting power couple, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. You can stop imagining now because it’s true. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were able to brighten the day of a little girl named Aubrey on their YouTube show called Some Good News.

The couple received word of Aubrey’s disappointing situation through Twitter and promised to fly her out to watch the Broadway show whenever the theater reopens. That was some good news for Aubrey but Krasinski and Blunt gave her some more good news: a surprise from the original Hamilton cast including the creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The original cast performed their opening number through Zoom which just happened to be the favorite song of their newest nine-year-old fan.

This is not the first time Blunt has worked with Miranda to make dreams come true. The two acted together in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns which was released in 2018.