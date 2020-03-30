Florida Authorities Ask For New Leads on Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

If you’ve been paying attention to social media during the coronavirus pandemic, you have seen the memes and widespread interest in the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. While the main focus of the documentary was Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin’s story also captivated viewers.

One of the main areas of interest regarding Baskin is the disappearance of her husband Don, who was later declared dead five years after he was last seen.

There are plenty of theories regarding Jack “Don” Lewis, with a number of people accusing Basking of killing him and feeding him to the tigers at her Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida. Now, authorities are looking for new leads in what is still an active cold case.

While Baskin has heard the accusations, she claims they are “the most ludicrous of all the lies.”

“Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote on social media.

Let’s see if we can all crack the case.

Tiger King is currently streaming on Netflix and if you haven’t seen it yet now is the time to see what everyone is talking about. And what else are you going to due during the coronavirus lockdown?